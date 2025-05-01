Which model of emotion emphasizes communication and emotional experiencing?
A
The social-constructivist model
B
The Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
C
The James-Lange theory
D
The Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key focus of each emotion model mentioned. The James-Lange theory emphasizes physiological responses leading to emotional experience, while the Cannon-Bard theory suggests simultaneous physiological and emotional responses.
Step 2: Recognize that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory highlights the role of physiological arousal combined with cognitive labeling in forming emotions.
Step 3: Identify that the social-constructivist model emphasizes how emotions are shaped by social interactions, communication, and cultural context, focusing on emotional experiencing as a social process.
Step 4: Compare the models by their emphasis: physiological processes (James-Lange, Cannon-Bard), cognitive appraisal (Schachter-Singer), and social communication (social-constructivist).
Step 5: Conclude that the model emphasizing communication and emotional experiencing within a social context is the social-constructivist model.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah