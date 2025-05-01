Which of the following statements is true of primary reinforcers in classical conditioning?
A
Primary reinforcers are only effective in operant conditioning, not classical conditioning.
B
Primary reinforcers lose their effectiveness over time without pairing.
C
Primary reinforcers are learned through association with other stimuli.
D
Primary reinforcers satisfy biological needs such as food and water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of primary reinforcers: These are stimuli that naturally satisfy biological needs, such as food, water, or warmth, and do not require learning to be effective.
Recognize the difference between primary and secondary reinforcers: Primary reinforcers are innate, while secondary reinforcers gain their value through association with primary reinforcers.
Recall that in classical conditioning, a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus (often a primary reinforcer) to elicit a conditioned response.
Note that primary reinforcers are effective in both operant and classical conditioning because they inherently satisfy biological needs without prior learning.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these principles, identifying that the true statement is the one describing primary reinforcers as satisfying biological needs such as food and water.
