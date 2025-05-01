Which of the following is the best example of a primary reinforcer in classical conditioning?
A
Food
B
Praise
C
A gold star sticker
D
Money
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a primary reinforcer. In classical conditioning, a primary reinforcer is a stimulus that naturally and automatically triggers a response without prior learning because it satisfies a biological need.
Step 2: Identify examples of primary reinforcers. These typically include things like food, water, warmth, and other stimuli that are inherently rewarding due to their survival value.
Step 3: Compare the options given: Food, Praise, A gold star sticker, and Money. Consider which of these satisfies a biological need directly and naturally.
Step 4: Recognize that food is a primary reinforcer because it directly satisfies hunger, a biological need, whereas praise, stickers, and money are secondary reinforcers that acquire their value through association with primary reinforcers.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of a primary reinforcer in the list is food, as it naturally elicits a response without prior learning.
