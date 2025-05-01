According to Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, of the components of consummate love, which is the quickest to develop and the quickest to fade?
A
Intimacy
B
Trust
C
Passion
D
Commitment

Understand Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, which proposes that love consists of three components: Intimacy, Passion, and Commitment.
Identify the characteristics of each component: Intimacy involves feelings of closeness and connectedness; Commitment involves the decision to maintain love over time; Passion involves physical attraction and sexual desire.
Recall that Passion is typically the component that arises quickly in relationships due to its basis in physical and emotional arousal.
Recognize that Passion is also the component that tends to fade the fastest as the initial excitement diminishes over time.
Conclude that among the components of consummate love, Passion is the quickest to develop and the quickest to fade.
