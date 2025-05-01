Companionate love is different from passionate love in that passionate love ______.
A
develops only after many years of a stable relationship
B
is characterized by intense emotions and sexual attraction
C
is based primarily on deep friendship and long-term commitment
D
lacks any physiological arousal or excitement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of both companionate love and passionate love. Companionate love typically involves deep friendship, long-term commitment, and emotional intimacy without intense physical attraction.
Recognize that passionate love is characterized by strong emotions, intense longing, and sexual attraction, often experienced in the early stages of a romantic relationship.
Compare the key features: companionate love emphasizes stability and deep connection, while passionate love emphasizes excitement and physiological arousal.
Identify that passionate love does not require many years to develop; it often appears quickly and is marked by intense feelings.
Conclude that the distinguishing feature of passionate love is its intense emotions and sexual attraction, which sets it apart from companionate love.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah