Which of the following is best described as a part of resocialization?
A
Maintaining existing social roles within one's family
B
Developing primary attachments during early childhood
C
Learning new norms and values in a total institution such as a prison
D
Experiencing peer pressure in adolescence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of resocialization, which refers to the process of learning new norms, values, attitudes, and behaviors to match a new social environment or role.
Identify that resocialization often occurs in total institutions, such as prisons, military boot camps, or psychiatric hospitals, where individuals undergo a significant change in their social identity.
Analyze each option to see if it involves learning new norms and values in a new social context:
- Maintaining existing social roles within one's family involves continuity, not resocialization.
- Developing primary attachments during early childhood is related to socialization, but not resocialization.
- Experiencing peer pressure in adolescence is part of social influence but not necessarily resocialization.
- Learning new norms and values in a total institution such as a prison fits the definition of resocialization perfectly.
