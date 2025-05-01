Which of the following is an example of a friend directly influencing you to buy a health product in the context of social psychology?
A
You read positive online reviews from strangers about the health product.
B
Your friend personally recommends the health product and explains its benefits to you.
C
You notice the health product is popular among celebrities.
D
You see an advertisement for the health product on social media.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social influence in social psychology, which refers to how individuals change their behavior or attitudes due to the real or imagined presence of others.
Identify the types of social influence: conformity, compliance, and obedience. In this context, focus on direct interpersonal influence, such as recommendations from friends.
Analyze each option to see which involves direct personal interaction from someone you know, as opposed to indirect or impersonal influences like advertisements or celebrity endorsements.
Recognize that a friend personally recommending a product and explaining its benefits is a clear example of direct social influence because it involves a trusted individual directly affecting your decision.
Conclude that the correct example is the friend’s personal recommendation, as it fits the definition of direct social influence in social psychology.
