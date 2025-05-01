Which of the following factors do social psychologists most commonly attribute to the high divorce rate during the 1960s?
A
A sudden decrease in economic prosperity
B
Changing social norms and increased acceptance of divorce
C
A significant rise in arranged marriages
D
Stricter legal barriers to ending marriages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about social psychologists' explanations for the high divorce rate during the 1960s.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychologists focus on how societal factors and cultural norms influence individual behaviors and relationships.
Step 3: Identify that during the 1960s, there was a notable shift in social norms, including greater acceptance of divorce and changing attitudes toward marriage.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: economic prosperity changes, arranged marriages, and legal barriers, and consider their relevance and impact compared to social norm changes.
Step 5: Conclude that social psychologists most commonly attribute the high divorce rate to changing social norms and increased acceptance of divorce, as these directly affect individuals' decisions and behaviors in relationships.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah