Which term best describes the ability to show awareness of another person's thoughts and feelings?
A
Sympathy
B
Empathy
C
Apathy
D
Hostility
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. Sympathy refers to feeling concern or sorrow for someone else's situation, but it does not necessarily involve understanding their internal experience.
Step 2: Define Empathy, which is the ability to recognize, understand, and share the thoughts and feelings of another person, showing awareness of their internal emotional state.
Step 3: Recognize that Apathy means a lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern, which is the opposite of showing awareness of another's feelings.
Step 4: Understand that Hostility involves feelings of anger or opposition, which does not relate to awareness or understanding of another person's thoughts or feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that the term best describing the ability to show awareness of another person's thoughts and feelings is Empathy, as it directly involves understanding and sharing another's emotional experience.
