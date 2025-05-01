Which statement best expresses the relationship between emotional regulation and emotional control?
A
Emotional regulation and emotional control are identical concepts that both refer only to suppressing negative emotions.
B
Emotional regulation is only concerned with positive emotions, while emotional control deals exclusively with negative emotions.
C
Emotional regulation refers to the processes used to influence which emotions we have, when we have them, and how we experience and express them, while emotional control is a component of emotional regulation focused specifically on suppressing or managing emotional responses.
D
Emotional control is broader than emotional regulation, encompassing all aspects of emotional experience including awareness and expression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of both terms. Emotional regulation refers to the processes by which individuals influence which emotions they have, when they have them, and how they experience and express these emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that emotional control is a subset or component of emotional regulation. It specifically involves managing or suppressing emotional responses, often focusing on controlling the intensity or expression of emotions.
Step 3: Compare the scope of both concepts. Emotional regulation is broader, encompassing various strategies to modulate emotions, including but not limited to emotional control.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by checking if they correctly represent the relationship: whether emotional regulation includes emotional control, and whether emotional control is limited to suppression or management of emotions.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement which defines emotional regulation as the broader process and emotional control as a specific component focused on managing emotional responses best expresses their relationship.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah