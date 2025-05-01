Depression is a stage of grieving in which __________.
A
the individual experiences profound sadness and feelings of hopelessness about the loss
B
the individual attempts to bargain or make deals to reverse the loss
C
the individual accepts the reality of the loss and begins to move forward
D
the individual feels anger and resentment towards the situation or others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the specific stage of grieving called 'Depression' and what characterizes it.
Recall the five stages of grief as proposed by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance.
Identify the key emotional experience associated with the Depression stage, which involves profound sadness and feelings of hopelessness related to the loss.
Compare the options given with the characteristics of each stage: Bargaining involves attempts to make deals, Acceptance involves coming to terms with the loss, and Anger involves feelings of resentment.
Conclude that the correct description of the Depression stage is when the individual experiences profound sadness and feelings of hopelessness about the loss.
