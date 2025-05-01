Which term describes a person's feeling of oneness with the emotional state of another person?
A
Compassion
B
Apathy
C
Sympathy
D
Empathy
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to emotional connection between people: Compassion, Apathy, Sympathy, and Empathy.
Step 2: Define each term: Compassion involves concern and desire to help; Apathy means lack of interest or emotion; Sympathy is feeling pity or sorrow for someone else's misfortune; Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person.
Step 3: Identify which term specifically refers to 'feeling of oneness' or sharing the emotional state of another person, which implies deeply experiencing what the other person feels.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Empathy' is the term that best fits this description because it involves putting oneself in another's emotional position and truly understanding their feelings.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term describing a person's feeling of oneness with another's emotional state is 'Empathy'.
