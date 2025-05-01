Which of the following is a benefit of high emotional intelligence?
A
Reduced success in teamwork and collaboration
B
Decreased capacity for empathy in social situations
C
Improved ability to manage stress and resolve conflicts effectively
D
Lower levels of self-awareness and emotional regulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional intelligence (EI), which refers to the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions as well as the emotions of others.
Step 2: Identify common benefits associated with high emotional intelligence, such as better interpersonal relationships, improved communication, and effective stress management.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to the known benefits of high EI. For example, high EI typically leads to increased empathy and better teamwork, so options suggesting reduced success or decreased empathy are unlikely to be correct.
Step 4: Recognize that managing stress and resolving conflicts effectively are key skills linked to high emotional intelligence, making the option about improved ability to manage stress and resolve conflicts the most accurate benefit.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct benefit of high emotional intelligence is the improved ability to manage stress and resolve conflicts effectively, as it aligns with psychological research on EI.
