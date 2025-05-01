Which of the following best describes emotions such as anger according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
They are basic emotions that can trigger physiological arousal and behavioral responses.
B
They are exclusively learned through social interactions and have no biological basis.
C
They are only experienced in adulthood and do not occur in childhood.
D
They are considered secondary emotions that arise only after cognitive appraisal.
Step 1: Understand the concept of basic emotions in psychology. Basic emotions are universal, biologically rooted emotional responses that are typically experienced across cultures and often involve physiological arousal and distinct behavioral expressions.
Step 2: Recognize that anger is commonly classified as a basic emotion. This means it is innate and can trigger automatic physiological changes (like increased heart rate) and behavioral responses (such as facial expressions or actions).
Step 3: Contrast basic emotions with secondary emotions. Secondary emotions usually require cognitive appraisal or interpretation and are often more complex, developing later in life.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options: emotions are not exclusively learned through social interactions, nor are they absent in childhood; also, anger is not only a secondary emotion dependent on cognitive appraisal.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of emotions like anger aligns with the idea that they are basic emotions capable of triggering physiological arousal and behavioral responses.
