Which statement best describes the relationship between neuroticism and emotion?
A
Individuals high in neuroticism tend to experience more frequent and intense negative emotions.
B
Individuals high in neuroticism typically experience fewer emotions overall.
C
Neuroticism is primarily associated with increased positive emotional experiences.
D
Neuroticism is unrelated to the experience of emotion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of neuroticism: Neuroticism is a personality trait characterized by a tendency to experience negative emotional states such as anxiety, sadness, irritability, and moodiness more frequently and intensely.
Recognize the types of emotions involved: Emotions can be broadly categorized into positive and negative. Neuroticism is specifically linked to negative emotional experiences rather than positive ones.
Analyze the relationship between neuroticism and emotional frequency and intensity: Individuals high in neuroticism are more likely to experience negative emotions both more often and with greater intensity compared to those low in neuroticism.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Statements suggesting fewer emotions overall, primarily positive emotions, or no relation to emotion do not align with psychological research on neuroticism.
Conclude that the best description is that individuals high in neuroticism tend to experience more frequent and intense negative emotions, reflecting the core emotional pattern associated with this trait.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah