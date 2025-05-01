Which of the following types of emotions are typically present in infancy?
A
Basic emotions such as joy, anger, and fear
B
No emotions are present in infancy
C
Complex emotions such as guilt and pride
D
Only positive emotions like happiness
1
Understand the distinction between basic and complex emotions. Basic emotions are universal and appear early in human development, while complex emotions require a sense of self and social awareness, developing later in childhood.
Recall developmental psychology research which shows that infants express basic emotions such as joy, anger, fear, surprise, sadness, and disgust within the first few months of life.
Recognize that complex emotions like guilt, pride, and shame depend on cognitive abilities such as self-recognition and understanding social rules, which infants do not yet possess.
Consider that infants do not experience only positive emotions; they also show negative emotions like anger and fear, which are part of the basic emotional repertoire.
Conclude that the emotions typically present in infancy are basic emotions such as joy, anger, and fear, as these are innate and observable early in development.
