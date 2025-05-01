According to Erikson, one key to successful intimacy in adulthood is to ____.
A
resolve the crisis of trust versus mistrust
B
achieve generativity before midlife
C
avoid all forms of isolation
D
develop a strong sense of personal identity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which outlines stages across the lifespan, each characterized by a specific crisis or challenge to resolve.
Identify the stage related to intimacy in adulthood, which is the 'Intimacy vs. Isolation' stage, typically occurring in young adulthood.
Recognize that successful resolution of this stage involves forming close, committed relationships with others, which requires a foundation of a strong personal identity developed in earlier stages.
Recall that the stage 'Trust vs. Mistrust' occurs in infancy and is not directly related to adult intimacy, and that 'Generativity vs. Stagnation' occurs in midlife, focusing on contributing to society rather than intimacy per se.
Conclude that according to Erikson, developing a strong sense of personal identity is essential before one can successfully navigate the intimacy stage and form meaningful adult relationships.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah