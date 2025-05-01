Which of the following statements best describes sexuality in late adulthood?
A
Older adults are generally uninterested in intimacy or sexual relationships.
B
Sexuality in late adulthood often continues to be an important part of life, though frequency and expression may change due to physical and social factors.
C
Sexual activity in late adulthood is considered abnormal by most psychologists.
D
Sexuality in late adulthood completely disappears for most individuals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sexuality in late adulthood, which refers to how individuals experience and express sexual feelings and intimacy as they age.
Recognize that sexuality is a lifelong aspect of human experience and does not simply disappear with age; instead, it may change in frequency or form due to physical, psychological, and social factors.
Consider common misconceptions, such as the belief that older adults lose interest in intimacy or that sexual activity is abnormal, and contrast these with research findings in psychology.
Evaluate the statements by comparing them to established psychological knowledge: sexuality often remains important in late adulthood, though it may be expressed differently.
Conclude that the best description acknowledges the continued importance of sexuality in late adulthood, while recognizing changes in how it is experienced.
