In developmental psychology, which process primarily involves interactions with other people?
A
Myelination
B
Socialization
C
Maturation
D
Genetic inheritance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. 'Myelination' refers to the process of forming a myelin sheath around nerves to increase the speed of neural communication, which is a biological process.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Maturation' involves the natural growth and development of the body and brain over time, largely driven by genetic and biological factors.
Step 3: Define 'Genetic inheritance' as the transmission of genetic information from parents to offspring, influencing traits and biological development.
Step 4: Identify 'Socialization' as the process through which individuals learn and internalize the norms, values, behaviors, and social skills necessary to interact effectively with others, which inherently involves interactions with other people.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Socialization' is the process primarily involving interactions with other people, as it is centered on social learning and engagement.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah