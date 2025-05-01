In the study of the structure of language, the encoding of words and their meaning is known as ________ encoding.
A
visual
B
phonological
C
semantic
D
acoustic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that encoding in psychology refers to the process of transforming sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Recognize that different types of encoding correspond to different ways information is processed: visual encoding relates to images, acoustic (or phonological) encoding relates to sounds, and semantic encoding relates to meaning.
Identify that the question asks specifically about encoding words and their meaning, which points toward the type of encoding that deals with the meaning of information.
Recall that semantic encoding is the process of encoding sensory input that has particular meaning or can be applied to a context, especially in language and memory studies.
Conclude that the correct type of encoding for words and their meaning is semantic encoding.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah