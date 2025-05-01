According to the Atkinson-Shiffrin model, information is processed through a sequence of memory stores that include sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory.
A
Information passes through sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory in a specific order.
B
All information is immediately stored in long-term memory without any intermediate stages.
C
Memory is stored only in the hippocampus and is not processed in stages.
D
Short-term memory and long-term memory are the same and not distinguished in this model.
1
Step 1: Understand the Atkinson-Shiffrin model of memory, which proposes that memory processing occurs in a sequence of stages: sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory.
Step 2: Recognize that sensory memory briefly holds incoming sensory information before it is either discarded or passed on to short-term memory for further processing.
Step 3: Identify that short-term memory temporarily holds information and can transfer it to long-term memory through processes like rehearsal and encoding.
Step 4: Note that long-term memory is the stage where information is stored more permanently and can be retrieved later.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that information passes through these stages in order—sensory memory, then short-term memory, and finally long-term memory—rather than skipping stages or being stored only in one brain area.
