Which term best describes the ability to derive meaning from spoken language?
A
Phonology
B
Syntax
C
Pragmatics
D
Semantics
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to language processing in psychology and linguistics. Phonology refers to the study of sounds in a language, focusing on how they are produced and perceived.
Step 2: Recognize that Syntax involves the rules that govern the structure of sentences, such as word order and grammatical relationships.
Step 3: Know that Pragmatics deals with the use of language in social contexts, including how meaning is influenced by context, tone, and intention.
Step 4: Identify that Semantics is the branch of language concerned with meaning, specifically how words and sentences convey meaning and how listeners derive meaning from spoken or written language.
Step 5: Conclude that the ability to derive meaning from spoken language is best described by the term Semantics, as it directly relates to understanding meaning rather than sounds, structure, or social use.
