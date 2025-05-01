In the context of the structure of language, paraphrasing to summarize the meaning of what has been communicated is known as:
A
semantic encoding
B
active listening
C
reflective listening
D
phonological processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to language processing and communication. Semantic encoding refers to the process of encoding the meaning of information, phonological processing relates to the sound structure of language, and active listening involves fully concentrating on what is being said.
Step 2: Recognize that paraphrasing to summarize the meaning of what has been communicated involves restating the message in your own words to confirm understanding.
Step 3: Identify that this process is a part of reflective listening, which is a communication strategy where the listener mirrors back what the speaker has said to ensure clarity and understanding.
Step 4: Differentiate reflective listening from other options by noting that it specifically involves summarizing and reflecting the speaker's message, rather than just encoding meaning or processing sounds.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for paraphrasing to summarize meaning in communication is reflective listening.
