Which psychologist highlighted the process of developing a sense of identity during adolescence?
A
Erik Erikson
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Jean Piaget
D
Sigmund Freud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of identity development in adolescence, which refers to how individuals form a clear and stable sense of who they are during their teenage years.
Recall key psychologists known for their theories on development: B.F. Skinner (behaviorism), Jean Piaget (cognitive development), Sigmund Freud (psychosexual stages), and Erik Erikson (psychosocial development).
Identify which psychologist's theory specifically addresses identity formation as a central stage in development. Erik Erikson proposed the 'Identity vs. Role Confusion' stage during adolescence.
Recognize that Erikson's theory emphasizes the importance of resolving identity conflicts to achieve a coherent sense of self, which is crucial during the adolescent period.
Conclude that Erik Erikson is the psychologist who highlighted the process of developing a sense of identity during adolescence.
