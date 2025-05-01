Which of the following is a criticism of structuralism?
A
It focuses primarily on the influence of unconscious motives.
B
It ignores the role of biological factors in behavior.
C
It relies too heavily on introspection, which is subjective and difficult to verify.
D
It emphasizes the study of observable behavior over mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that structuralism is an early school of psychology focused on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components, primarily using introspection as a method.
Recognize that introspection involves individuals examining and reporting their own conscious experiences, which can be highly subjective and vary from person to person.
Identify that a major criticism of structuralism is its reliance on introspection, because this method lacks objectivity and is difficult to verify scientifically.
Compare the given options to see which aligns with this criticism: the option stating that structuralism 'relies too heavily on introspection, which is subjective and difficult to verify' directly addresses this issue.
Note that other options refer to unconscious motives, biological factors, or observable behavior, which are criticisms or focuses of other psychological approaches, not structuralism.
