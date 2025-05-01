Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of historical events and their causes
B
The study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of economic systems and their impact on society
D
The study of the structure and function of the human body
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying specific aspects of human experience.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology primarily investigates both observable behaviors and internal mental processes such as thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields by noting that it does not focus on historical events, economic systems, or purely biological structures, although it may overlap with these areas in interdisciplinary studies.
Step 4: Identify the definition that explicitly mentions 'the study of behavior and mental processes' as this aligns with the core focus of psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is the one emphasizing the study of behavior and mental processes.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah