In the context of forensic psychology, are fingerprints considered class evidence or individual evidence?
A
Fingerprints are considered class evidence because they can only narrow down a group of suspects.
B
Fingerprints are not used as evidence in forensic psychology.
C
Fingerprints are considered both class and individual evidence equally.
D
Fingerprints are considered individual evidence because they are unique to each person.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between class evidence and individual evidence: Class evidence refers to characteristics that can group items or people into a category but cannot identify a single source uniquely, while individual evidence can be linked to a single source with a high degree of certainty.
Recognize that fingerprints have unique ridge patterns that differ from person to person, making them highly specific to an individual.
Consider how forensic psychology and forensic science use fingerprints: Fingerprints are used to identify individuals rather than just categorizing them into groups.
Evaluate the options given: Since fingerprints can uniquely identify a person, they are not just class evidence but individual evidence.
Conclude that fingerprints are considered individual evidence because their unique patterns allow forensic experts to link them to a single person with high certainty.
