Which term best describes the values or standards that direct the way individuals interact with others?
A
Instincts
B
Drives
C
Norms
D
Motives
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes the values or standards guiding how individuals interact with others.
Review the definitions of each option: Instincts are innate biological patterns of behavior; Drives are internal states that motivate behavior; Motives are reasons behind actions; Norms are shared rules or standards within a group that influence behavior.
Recognize that values or standards that direct social interactions are best captured by the concept of Norms, as they represent the accepted ways of behaving in a social context.
Eliminate options that refer to internal or biological factors (Instincts, Drives, Motives) since the question focuses on social standards rather than internal motivations.
Conclude that 'Norms' is the term that best fits the description of values or standards guiding interpersonal interactions.
