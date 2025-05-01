Which of the following experiments involves the use of social learning theory?
A
Bandura's Bobo doll experiment
B
Milgram's obedience study
C
Asch's conformity experiment
D
Zimbardo's Stanford prison experiment
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social learning theory, which emphasizes learning behaviors through observation, imitation, and modeling of others' actions.
Step 2: Review each experiment to identify which one focuses on learning by observing others rather than direct experience or authority influence.
Step 3: Recognize that Bandura's Bobo doll experiment demonstrated children imitating aggressive behavior they observed in adults, directly illustrating social learning theory.
Step 4: Note that Milgram's obedience study focuses on compliance with authority, Asch's experiment examines conformity to group pressure, and Zimbardo's study explores situational roles and behavior, none of which primarily involve observational learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the experiment involving social learning theory is Bandura's Bobo doll experiment because it specifically tests how behavior is learned through observation and imitation.
