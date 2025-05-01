Which type of sleep is typically dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate?
A
Lucid dreaming
B
Non-REM sleep
C
Paradoxical sleep
D
REM sleep
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two main types of sleep: REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep and Non-REM (Non-Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. REM sleep is often associated with vivid dreaming, while Non-REM sleep is generally considered dreamless or has less vivid dreams.
Recall the physiological characteristics of Non-REM sleep, which include decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate, indicating a state of rest and recovery for the body.
Recognize that paradoxical sleep is another term for REM sleep, characterized by active brain waves and vivid dreams, so it does not fit the description of dreamless sleep with decreased physiological activity.
Lucid dreaming occurs during REM sleep when the dreamer is aware they are dreaming, so it is not associated with dreamless sleep or decreased physiological activity.
Conclude that the type of sleep typically dreamless and associated with decreased blood pressure and respiratory rate is Non-REM sleep.
