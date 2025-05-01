Mohammed is sleeping and his eyelids are quivering. Which stage of sleep is he most likely experiencing?
A
Stage 1 non-REM sleep
B
Stage 3 non-REM sleep
C
REM sleep
D
Sleep onset (hypnagogic state)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of different sleep stages: Non-REM sleep is divided into stages 1, 2, and 3, with stage 3 being deep sleep, while REM sleep is characterized by rapid eye movements and muscle atonia.
Recall that eyelid quivering or rapid eye movements are a hallmark of REM sleep, which is associated with vivid dreaming and brain activity similar to wakefulness.
Recognize that stage 1 non-REM sleep (sleep onset) involves light sleep with slow eye movements, but not rapid or quivering eyelids.
Note that stage 3 non-REM sleep is deep sleep, where the body is very relaxed and eye movements are minimal or absent.
Conclude that the presence of eyelid quivering indicates Mohammed is most likely in REM sleep, the stage where rapid eye movements occur.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah