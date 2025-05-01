Which of the following is a reason that perspective-getting can be challenging? Choose the best answer.
A
Perspective-getting always leads to immediate agreement between people.
B
People may have difficulty setting aside their own biases and assumptions.
C
Perspective-getting requires no effort or active listening.
D
It is impossible to learn about another person's experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of perspective-getting, which involves actively trying to understand another person's thoughts, feelings, and experiences from their point of view.
Recognize that perspective-getting can be challenging because it requires individuals to set aside their own biases and assumptions, which are often deeply ingrained and automatic.
Consider why the other options are incorrect: perspective-getting does not always lead to immediate agreement, it requires effort and active listening, and it is possible to learn about another person's experiences through communication.
Focus on the psychological difficulty of overcoming personal biases as the main reason perspective-getting is challenging, since biases can distort how we interpret others' perspectives.
Conclude that the best answer is that people may have difficulty setting aside their own biases and assumptions, making perspective-getting a complex and effortful process.
