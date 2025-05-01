A pop quiz in class is an example of which type of psychological assessment?
A
An objective test
B
A personality inventory
C
An achievement test
D
A projective test
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of psychological assessments listed in the problem. An objective test typically involves standardized questions with fixed responses, such as multiple-choice or true/false questions.
Step 2: Recognize that a personality inventory is designed to measure personality traits and characteristics, often through self-report questionnaires.
Step 3: Know that a projective test involves ambiguous stimuli (like inkblots or pictures) to uncover unconscious thoughts or feelings.
Step 4: Identify that an achievement test measures knowledge or skills that a person has acquired, often through formal education or training, such as a pop quiz in class.
Step 5: Conclude that since a pop quiz assesses what students have learned, it fits the definition of an achievement test rather than the other types of assessments.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah