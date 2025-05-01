Which statement best describes the facial expressions associated with particular emotions?
A
They are completely learned and vary greatly between cultures.
B
They are largely universal across different cultures.
C
They are only present in adults, not in children.
D
They are unique to each individual and not shared by others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of facial expressions in psychology, which are considered nonverbal cues that communicate emotions.
Recognize that research by psychologists like Paul Ekman has shown that certain facial expressions are universal, meaning they are recognized across different cultures worldwide.
Consider the evidence that basic emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, and disgust have corresponding facial expressions that are largely consistent regardless of cultural background.
Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that facial expressions are not completely learned behaviors, nor are they unique to individuals; they are also present in children, not just adults.
Conclude that the best description is that facial expressions associated with particular emotions are largely universal across different cultures.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah