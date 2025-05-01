According to theories of emotion, an effective means to persuade an audience is with ________ appeals.
A
logical
B
statistical
C
emotional
D
mechanical
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that theories of emotion focus on how feelings influence human behavior and decision-making.
Recognize that persuasive communication can use different types of appeals: logical (reason-based), statistical (data-based), emotional (feeling-based), and mechanical (not typically related to persuasion).
Recall that emotional appeals target the audience's feelings, such as fear, happiness, or empathy, to motivate action or change attitudes.
Compare emotional appeals with logical and statistical appeals, noting that emotional appeals are often more effective in persuasion because they connect directly with the audience's values and experiences.
Conclude that according to theories of emotion, the most effective means to persuade an audience is through emotional appeals.
