According to Erik Erikson's theory, the primary form that generativity takes is _____.
A
parenting and guiding the next generation
B
resolving identity crises
C
developing intimate relationships
D
achieving personal success and recognition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development outlines eight stages, each characterized by a central conflict or task that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify the stage related to generativity, which is the seventh stage called 'Generativity vs. Stagnation,' typically occurring during middle adulthood.
Recognize that generativity involves contributing to the well-being of future generations and society, often through activities that nurture and guide others.
Consider the options given and relate them to Erikson's stages: parenting and guiding the next generation aligns with generativity, while resolving identity crises relates to an earlier stage (Identity vs. Role Confusion), developing intimate relationships corresponds to the stage of Intimacy vs. Isolation, and achieving personal success is not the primary focus of generativity.
Conclude that the primary form generativity takes, according to Erikson, is parenting and guiding the next generation, as this reflects the core task of the generativity stage.
