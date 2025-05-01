Which of the following is a common method of indoctrination used by totalitarian governments?
A
Promoting individual critical thinking above group loyalty
B
Allowing unrestricted access to foreign information sources
C
Encouraging open debate and dissent
D
Control of mass media to disseminate propaganda
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of indoctrination, which refers to the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.
Recognize that totalitarian governments often use indoctrination to maintain control over the population by shaping beliefs and attitudes.
Identify common methods of indoctrination, such as controlling information sources, limiting access to alternative viewpoints, and promoting propaganda.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it supports or undermines the goal of indoctrination: promoting critical thinking and open debate typically opposes indoctrination, while controlling mass media supports it.
Conclude that controlling mass media to disseminate propaganda is a common method used by totalitarian governments to indoctrinate citizens.
