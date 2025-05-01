Which of the following strategies is most effective for two siblings who constantly argue to improve their communication?
A
Relying on a third party to always mediate their conversations
B
Competing to prove who is right in every disagreement
C
Practicing active listening and expressing their feelings using 'I' statements
D
Avoiding all discussions to prevent further arguments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem context, which involves improving communication between two siblings who frequently argue.
Step 2: Recognize that effective communication strategies often involve active listening, where each person attentively hears and understands the other's perspective without interrupting or immediately responding defensively.
Step 3: Learn about 'I' statements, which are expressions that focus on the speaker's feelings and experiences rather than blaming or accusing the other person. For example, saying 'I feel upset when...' instead of 'You always...'.
Step 4: Evaluate why relying on a third party or competing to prove who is right may not foster direct, healthy communication skills between the siblings themselves.
Step 5: Conclude that practicing active listening combined with using 'I' statements encourages empathy, reduces defensiveness, and helps siblings express their feelings constructively, making it the most effective strategy.
