Which of the following individuals is demonstrating active listening skills in a conversation?
A
Tatiana, who interrupts frequently to share her own experiences.
B
Simone, who maintains eye contact, nods, and paraphrases what the speaker says to confirm understanding.
C
Brandon, who looks at his phone while the other person is talking.
D
Juana, who gives advice before the speaker finishes explaining their point.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of active listening. Active listening involves fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what the speaker is saying. It requires behaviors that show engagement and comprehension.
Step 2: Identify behaviors that indicate active listening. These include maintaining eye contact, nodding, paraphrasing or summarizing what the speaker says, and providing feedback that confirms understanding.
Step 3: Evaluate each individual's behavior against the active listening criteria. For example, interrupting frequently or looking at a phone suggests distraction or disengagement, which are not active listening.
Step 4: Recognize that Simone's behaviors—maintaining eye contact, nodding, and paraphrasing—demonstrate active listening because they show attention and effort to understand the speaker.
Step 5: Conclude that Simone is the individual demonstrating active listening skills, as her actions align with the key components of active listening.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah