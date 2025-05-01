Which of the following strategies is most likely to make a participant an effective speaker during a group discussion in the context of social psychology?
A
Dominate the conversation by speaking the most and interrupting others
B
Actively listen to others and respond thoughtfully to their points
C
Speak in vague terms without providing evidence or examples
D
Ignore group norms and focus only on personal opinions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about effective communication strategies in a group discussion within social psychology. Effective speaking is not just about talking more but about meaningful interaction.
Step 2: Recognize that dominating the conversation by speaking the most and interrupting others can hinder group dynamics and reduce overall effectiveness, as it may alienate other participants.
Step 3: Consider that speaking in vague terms without evidence or examples weakens the speaker's credibility and the clarity of their message, making it less persuasive.
Step 4: Note that ignoring group norms and focusing only on personal opinions can disrupt group cohesion and reduce the speaker's influence within the group.
Step 5: Identify that actively listening to others and responding thoughtfully encourages mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration, which are key components of effective communication in social psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah