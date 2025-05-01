Which term describes a state of being in which our thoughts about our real and ideal selves are very similar?
A
Emotional intelligence
B
Self-actualization
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Congruence
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'real self' refers to how a person currently perceives themselves, while 'ideal self' refers to how they would like to be or aspire to be.
Recognize that the question asks for a term describing the similarity or alignment between these two selves, which is a concept in humanistic psychology.
Recall that 'congruence' is the term used to describe a state where a person's real self and ideal self are very similar or aligned, leading to psychological harmony.
Differentiate 'congruence' from other options: 'Emotional intelligence' relates to managing emotions, 'self-actualization' is about fulfilling one's potential, and 'cognitive dissonance' involves conflicting beliefs causing discomfort.
Conclude that the term 'congruence' best fits the description of having similar thoughts about one's real and ideal selves.
