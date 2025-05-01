Nicotine stimulates the release of dopamine in the brain's reward pathways, leading to pleasurable feelings and reinforcing repeated use.
Nicotine causes addiction by suppressing the body's stress response, making users less likely to experience withdrawal symptoms.
Understand that addiction in psychology is often explained through the brain's reward system, which involves neurotransmitters like dopamine.
Recognize that nicotine affects the brain by stimulating the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward.
Identify the brain's reward pathways, particularly the mesolimbic dopamine system, as the key area where nicotine exerts its addictive effects.
Explain that the increased dopamine release creates pleasurable feelings, which reinforces the behavior of nicotine use, making the user want to repeat it.
Conclude that this reinforcement through dopamine release is the primary mechanism by which nicotine contributes to addiction, rather than blocking acetylcholine, increasing serotonin, or suppressing stress responses.
