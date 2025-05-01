Which of the following is an element of effective communication in social psychology?
A
Interrupting frequently
B
Ignoring nonverbal cues
C
Making assumptions without clarification
D
Active listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that effective communication in social psychology involves both verbal and nonverbal components that facilitate clear and meaningful exchanges between individuals.
Recognize that 'active listening' is a key element of effective communication, which means fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what is being said.
Contrast active listening with the other options: 'Interrupting frequently' disrupts the flow of communication, 'Ignoring nonverbal cues' misses important contextual information, and 'Making assumptions without clarification' can lead to misunderstandings.
Identify that active listening helps to avoid misunderstandings by encouraging clarification and feedback, which are essential for effective interpersonal interactions.
Conclude that among the options given, active listening best represents an element of effective communication in social psychology because it promotes understanding and connection.
