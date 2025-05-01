Which of the following makes reinforcement more effective in operant conditioning?
A
Delaying reinforcement for a long period after the behavior
B
Delivering reinforcement immediately after the desired behavior occurs
C
Using punishment instead of reinforcement
D
Providing reinforcement randomly regardless of behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves strengthening or weakening a behavior through consequences such as reinforcement or punishment.
Recognize that reinforcement is most effective when it follows the desired behavior closely in time, as this helps the subject associate the behavior with the consequence.
Consider the impact of delay in reinforcement: a long delay weakens the association between behavior and consequence, making reinforcement less effective.
Evaluate the difference between reinforcement and punishment: reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior, while punishment decreases it, so using punishment instead of reinforcement changes the learning process.
Understand that providing reinforcement randomly without regard to behavior does not create a clear link between behavior and consequence, reducing the effectiveness of reinforcement.
