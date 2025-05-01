Operant conditioning is an example of which type of learning?
A
Observational learning
B
Insight learning
C
Associative learning
D
Latent learning
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of operant conditioning. It is a learning process through which the strength of a behavior is modified by reinforcement or punishment.
Step 2: Review the types of learning listed: Observational learning involves learning by watching others; Insight learning involves sudden realization of a problem's solution; Latent learning occurs without obvious reinforcement and is not immediately demonstrated.
Step 3: Recognize that operant conditioning involves forming associations between behaviors and their consequences, which is the hallmark of associative learning.
Step 4: Conclude that operant conditioning is a form of associative learning because it relies on the association between a behavior and its outcome (reinforcement or punishment).
Step 5: Therefore, the correct classification of operant conditioning is associative learning.
