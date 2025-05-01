According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, individuals who tend to suppress negative emotions and are not very expressive are most likely to have which personality type?
A
Type D personality
B
Type B personality
C
Type A personality
D
Type C personality
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes unconscious processes and emotional regulation as key factors influencing behavior and personality traits.
Recognize that the question focuses on individuals who suppress negative emotions and are not very expressive, which relates to how emotions are managed and expressed according to personality theory.
Recall the characteristics of different personality types: Type A (competitive, urgent), Type B (relaxed, easy-going), Type C (suppresses emotions, especially negative ones), and Type D (distressed, prone to negative emotions but socially inhibited).
Identify that Type C personality is specifically described as individuals who tend to suppress negative emotions and are less expressive, fitting the description given in the problem.
Conclude that based on the psychodynamic perspective and the emotional expression traits, the personality type that matches the description is Type C personality.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah