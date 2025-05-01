Which of the following is true of personality traits according to the psychodynamic perspective?
A
Personality traits are entirely determined by genetic inheritance.
B
Personality traits remain unchanged throughout a person's life.
C
Personality traits are shaped by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
D
Personality traits are solely the result of conscious decision-making.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective in psychology emphasizes the role of unconscious processes and early life experiences in shaping personality.
Recognize that according to this perspective, personality traits are not fixed or solely genetically determined, but are influenced by unconscious motives that often originate in childhood.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core ideas of the psychodynamic theory: genetic determinism, stability of traits, unconscious influences, and conscious decision-making.
Identify that the statement 'Personality traits are shaped by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences' aligns with the psychodynamic view, as it highlights unconscious processes and developmental factors.
Conclude that the other options do not fit the psychodynamic perspective because they either ignore unconscious influences or overemphasize genetics or conscious control.
