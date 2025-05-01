According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, pushing unacceptable impulses back into the unconscious mind is called:
A
Repression
B
Projection
C
Regression
D
Sublimation
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective, founded by Freud, emphasizes the role of the unconscious mind in shaping personality and behavior.
Recognize that defense mechanisms are unconscious strategies used by the ego to manage anxiety and conflict between the id, ego, and superego.
Identify that 'pushing unacceptable impulses back into the unconscious mind' refers to a specific defense mechanism where distressing thoughts or desires are kept out of conscious awareness.
Recall the definitions of the options: Repression involves blocking unacceptable impulses from consciousness; Projection involves attributing one's own unacceptable feelings to others; Regression involves reverting to earlier developmental stages; Sublimation involves channeling unacceptable impulses into socially acceptable activities.
Conclude that the term describing the process of pushing unacceptable impulses into the unconscious is 'Repression'.
