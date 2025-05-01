Which psychological approach attempts to understand the structure of the mind by breaking it down into its components?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Structuralism
C
Behaviorism
D
The psychodynamic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: understanding the structure of the mind by breaking it down into its components.
Recall the main psychological approaches and their focus: Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth, Behaviorism focuses on observable behavior, and the Psychodynamic perspective centers on unconscious processes.
Recognize that Structuralism is the approach that aims to analyze the mind's structure by breaking down mental processes into basic elements.
Understand that Structuralism uses methods like introspection to explore the components of conscious experience.
Conclude that the psychological approach described in the question is Structuralism.
