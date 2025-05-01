According to trait theory, which of the following best describes its main claim about personality?
A
Personality is primarily shaped by unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences.
B
Personality is determined by learned behaviors and environmental reinforcement.
C
Personality develops through a series of psychosexual stages.
D
Personality is composed of stable characteristics that influence behavior across different situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that trait theory in psychology focuses on identifying and measuring stable characteristics, or traits, that consistently influence an individual's behavior across various situations.
Recognize that trait theorists believe personality is made up of these enduring traits rather than temporary states or situational factors.
Compare trait theory to other perspectives: psychoanalytic theory emphasizes unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences; behaviorism focuses on learned behaviors and reinforcement; psychosexual stages relate to Freud's developmental theory.
Identify that the main claim of trait theory is that personality consists of stable traits that predict behavior patterns over time and across different contexts.
Conclude that the best description of trait theory's main claim is that personality is composed of stable characteristics influencing behavior consistently, distinguishing it from other theories that emphasize development, learning, or unconscious processes.
